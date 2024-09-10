Bold looks among boulders at Michael Kors’ New York Fashion Week show

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Kors created a unique runway in a cavernous raw space in a midtown for his spring/summer 2025 collection at New York Fashion Week, that included stark metal benches and gigantic faux black rocks scattered about. The drama of Italian cliffs in an urban setting was part of Kors’ abstract inspiration. The brand’s craftsmanship was on display with intricate peekaboo lace dresses and skirts and several dresses, skirts and coats adorned with flower applique. Accessories stood out in the collection with leather handbags, hats and shoes teeming with black raffia that looked like leather straw. The show’s front row was packed with celebrities, including Kerry Washington, Mary J. Blige, Shailene Woodley, Mindy Kaling, and Lindsay Lohan.

