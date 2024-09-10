Dam collapse in Nigeria sweeps deadly reptiles into flooded communities

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Officials in northeastern Borneo say that a dam collapse has unleashed severe flooding that has prompted evacuations and has swept deadly reptiles from a zoo into communities in the area. The collapse of the Alau dam in the state of Borno caused some of the state’s worst flooding since the same dam collapsed 30 years ago, and prompted many residents to flee their homes The dam was at full capacity due to unusually high rains, according to the state government. About 15% of state of Borno’s capital Maiduguri is under water, Nahum Daso. No death toll of the flooding has been released yet.

