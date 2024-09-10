Girl, 3, dies after being found in a hot car in Southern California, and her mother is arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 3-year-old girl has died after being found unconscious inside a hot car with her mother in southern California during a heat wave marked by triple-digit temperatures. Anaheim police said Monday that family members had removed the unconscious toddler from the car when they arrived Friday. Police said the child was pronounced dead at the hospital with the preliminary cause of death suspected to be complications from heatstroke. Her mother was arrested after being taken to a hospital on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and felony child neglect. Authorities said they found several empty bottles of alcohol in the car.

