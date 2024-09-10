Maryland Supreme Court hears arguments on child sex abuse lawsuits

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Maryland is considering the constitutionality of a 2023 law that ended the state’s statute of limitations for child sexual abuse lawsuits following a report that exposed widespread wrongdoing within the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The state’s highest court heard oral arguments in the case Tuesday. Most of the arguments focused on the intent of the Maryland legislature when it passed a preceding law in 2017 that allowed child sexual abuse victims to sue until they turned 38. A ruling is expected in the coming months. Gov. Wes Moore signed the Child Victims Act into law last year.

