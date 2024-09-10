Ohio is sending troopers and $2.5 million to city inundated with Haitian migrants
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The governor of Ohio will send law enforcement and millions of dollars in healthcare resources to the city of Springfield as it faces a surge in temporary Haitian migrants. DeWine said Tuesday that he doesn’t oppose the Temporary Protected Status program that’s allowed some 15,000 Haitians to relocate to Springfield, but that the federal government must do more to help impacted communities. Already, Ohio has helped Springfield improve local translation services, driver education and healthcare services. Starting Wednesday, state troopers will help Springfield address growing traffic issues. DeWine said he is also earmarking $2.5 million over two years to provide more primary healthcare.