LCPS assembling volunteer committee on school calendars

KVIA
Published 10:41 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Public Schools is assembling a volunteer committee to make recommendations on the school calendar.

Parents, LCPS staff, and union representatives are encouraged to apply online. Committee members will be selected randomly from eligible applicants.

Community meetings will be held at the Trujillo Administration Complex from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on October 4, 23, and December 4.

Those interested have until Friday at 5 p.m. to apply.

Carter Diggs

