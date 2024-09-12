Idaho’s high court moves the trial for the killing of 4 university students to Boise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The trial of a man charged in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students will be held in Boise, roughly 300 miles (482.80 kilometers) from where the crimes occurred. The Idaho Supreme Court issued an order on Thursday transferring the trial set for June 2025 from the university town of Moscow, Idaho, to the state’s capital. The order comes after a lower court judge said extensive media coverage of the case, misinformation and other factors made it doubtful that Bryan Kohberger could receive a fair trial locally. Kohberger faces four counts of murder in the Nov. 13, 2022, deaths, and prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty if he is convicted.

