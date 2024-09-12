Sri Lankans’ fury forced the powerful Rajapaksa clan out. Now its heir is running for president

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The man who is considered the heir apparent to the powerful Rajapaksa family in Sri Lanka will contest the presidential election next week. Namal Rajapaksa’s bid for presidency is seen by many as an attempt by the powerful but equally controversial political dynasty to regain power over Sri Lanka. The Rajapaksas were ousted in 2022 by angry protesters who blamed them for the country’s economic crisis. Now Namal Rajapaksa, nephew of the ousted president, wants the top seat. He also wants to shed the widespread allegations that the Rajapaksa clan ran the country as a family business.

