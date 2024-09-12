US filings for unemployment benefits inch up slightly but remain historically low

Slightly more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, but layoffs remain at historically low levels despite two years of elevated interest rates. Jobless claims rose by 2,000 to 230,000 for the week of Sept. 7, the Labor Department reported Thursday. It matched the number of new filings that analysts were projecting. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out some of week-to-week volatility, ticked up by 500 to 230,750. The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits rose by a modest 5,000, remaining in the neighborhood of 1.85 million for the week of Aug. 31.

