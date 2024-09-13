After just a few hours, U.S. election bets put on hold by appeals court ruling

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Just hours after it began, legal betting on the outcome of U.S. Congressional elections has been put on hold by a federal appeals court. The Court of Appeals in Washington issued an order Thursday night temporarily freezing the matter until it can consider and rule on the matter. No timetable was given. It acted at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, mere hours after a federal judge cleared the way for the only bets on American elections to be legally sanctioned by a U.S. jurisdiction. New York startup company Kalshi has been offering what amounts to bets on which parties win control of the House and Senate.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.