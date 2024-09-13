Funerals to be held for teen boy and math teacher killed in Georgia high school shooting

JEFFERSON, Ga. (AP) — A teenage student and a math teacher will be remembered at funerals set to take place 10 days after they were killed in a mass shooting at a Georgia high school. Funeral services are scheduled Saturday afternoon for 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn and teacher Christina Irimie. A large crowd of mourners is expected for Schermerhorn’s memorial service at a civic center in Jefferson, Georgia. Family and friends are gathering to say farewell to Irimie at a funeral home in nearby Buford. They were among four killed Sept. 4 when a gunman opened fire at Apalachee High School in Barrow County outside Atlanta. A 14-year-old student has been charged with murder.

