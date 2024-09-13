G20 nations agree to join efforts to fight disinformation and set AI guidelines

SAO PAULO (AP) — Group of 20 leaders have agreed to join efforts to fight disinformation and set up an agenda on artificial intelligence as their governments struggle against the speed, scale and reach of misinformation and hate speech. The ministers, who gathered this week in Maceio, the capital of the northeastern state of Alagoas, emphasized in a statement the need for digital platforms to be transparent and “in line with relevant policies and applicable legal frameworks.” It is the first time in the G20’s history that the group recognizes the problem of disinformation and calls for transparency and accountability from digital platforms, said João Brant, secretary for digital policy at the Brazilian presidency.

