In Denmark, a man is suspected of 86 counts of reckless driving. He filmed it himself.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Denmark say a 29-year-old man faces a whopping 86 preliminary charges for reckless driving. Officers said Friday that the man had mounted a camera on his motorcycle helmet which provided investigators with several hours of footage of how he drove. The incriminating videos include driving on the rear wheel of his motorcycle at high speed, driving at more than 100% above the speed limit and in a way that is likely to endanger others. Preliminary charges are one step short of the formal ones. The man also had shared some of the video recordings on social media and as police watched the footage, they were able to identify two others.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.