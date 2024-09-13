Oregon DMV mistakenly registered more than 300 non-citizens to vote since 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials have acknowledged the state mistakenly registered more than 300 non-citizens as voters since 2021. A spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation described it as a “data entry issue” that happened when people applied for driver’s licenses. The mistake occurred in part because Oregon has allowed non-citizens to obtain driver’s licenses since 2019, and the state’s Driver and Motor Vehicle Services automatically registers most people to vote when they obtain a license or ID. An initial analysis by the state revealed 306 non-citizens were registered to vote. Of those, two voted in elections since 2021.

