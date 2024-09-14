Retired Oklahoma Catholic bishop Edward Slattery dies at 84

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — A retired Catholic bishop who apologized for reinstating a priest who later admitted to sexually abusing an Oklahoma boy has died. The Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma said Saturday that Bishop Emeritus Edward Slattery died Friday night at age 84 following a series of strokes. Slattery served as bishop of the diocese from 1994 until his retirement in 2016. In 2002, Slattery apologized for reinstating the Rev. Kenneth Lewis in 1995 following allegations that he abused children. Lewis later pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 13-year-old Oklahoma boy during a trip to Illinois in 2001.

