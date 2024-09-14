The president of Comoros was ‘slightly injured’ in a knife attack, his office says

MORONI, Comoros (AP) — Authorities say the president of the Indian Ocean island nation of Comoros has been “slightly injured” in a knife attack while attending the funeral of a religious leader. The attack happened on Friday. President Azali Assoumani’s office says in a statement that his injuries are not serious. It says the attacker was arrested by security forces and is in their custody but gave no details on the attacker’s identity or any more information on the circumstances of the attack. Assoumani first came to power in a coup in 1999. Comoros has experienced more than a dozen coups or attempted coups since its independence from France in 1975.

