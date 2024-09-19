Israeli soldiers pushed three apparently lifeless bodies from roofs during a West Bank raid

QABATIYA, West Bank (AP) — An Associated Press journalist witnessed Israeli soldiers push three apparently lifeless bodies from rooftops during a raid in the occupied West Bank. It was the latest in a series of suspected violations by Israeli forces since the start of the Israel-Hamas war that rights groups say show a pattern of excessive force toward Palestinians. The Israeli military said the actions AP witnessed in the town of Qabatiya on Thursday — and that were captured on video — do not align with its “values” or its “expectations” of soldiers. The military said four militants were killed during the raid, and that the operation was under review. The identities of the dead and the cause of their deaths were not immediately known.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.