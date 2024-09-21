Amber Alert issued by Ector County — “officials believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger”

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) -- Authorities are searching for a missing child, who the Ector County Sheriff's Office and other officials believe is in "grave or immediate danger."

Maxamillius Aiden Dominguez, 6, is a Hispanic male last seen wearing a teal blue Toy Story shirt, blue jeans, and black crocs.

He was last seen Friday at 8:36 p.m. at the 4800 block of W. 39th in Odessa, Texas.

That's about a four hour drive from El Paso.

Police are looking for Jose Magdaleno Dominguez, 42, in connection to the abduction. He is a Hispanic male last seen wearing a tan cap, tan shirt, and tan shorts.

Authorities believe Dominguez is driving a blue 2009 Cadillac CTS, with Texas license plate GWX-3047. He was last seen in Odessa, Texas.

Anyone with information regarding this missing child should contact the Ector County Sheriff's Office at 432-335-3050.