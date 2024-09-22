Building collapse in Naples kills two siblings, leaving their mother and an older woman trapped

ROME (AP) — A two-story building has collapsed in the southern Italian province of Naples, killing two young siblings and leaving their mother and another woman trapped under, Italian firefighters said. On their official Telegram channel, the firefighters said a gas explosion early Sunday likely caused the collapse. Rescuers in the town of Saviano recovered the bodies of a 6-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, saying their father and newborn sibling were found alive. The town’s mayor Vincenzo Simonelli was at the scene and told local media that the building appeared “crumpled up on itself,” adding it was “a very serious situation.”

