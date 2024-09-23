Reconstruction set to begin on Copenhagen’s fire-damaged Old Stock Exchange landmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Workers are set to begin the reconstruction of the 400-year-old Old Stock Exchange in Copenhagen five months after a devastating fire destroyed more than half of the building. Officials say will be faithful to how the iconic landmark once was and return it to its former glory. King Frederik X of Denmark will lay a “foundation stone” on Thursday within part of a red brick wall that survived the mid-April blaze to commence a yearslong reconstruction plan. Authorities are yet to reveal the cause of the fire. The blaze is believed to have started on the building’s roof which had been wrapped in scaffolding because of ongoing renovation work.

