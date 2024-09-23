Reggie Bush sues USC, Pac-12 and NCAA to seek NIL compensation from football career 2 decades ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Southern California football star Reggie Bush has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA, the Pac-12 and his school in a bid to recoup money made on his name, image and likeness during his career with the Trojans two decades ago. Bush was one of the most exciting players in recent college football history during his three years at USC from 2003-05 while winning two national titles and the Heisman. He went on to an 11-year NFL career. Bush is still pursuing the separate defamation lawsuit he filed against the NCAA last year over the governing body’s 2021 characterization of the circumstances that led to Bush’s troubles.

