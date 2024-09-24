A year ago Kevin McCarthy was booted as House speaker. Mike Johnson is trying to avoid that fate

WASHINGTON (AP) — One year since House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was booted from office after Congress voted to fund the federal government, the new House Speaker Mike Johnson finds himself courting, but so far avoiding, a similar fate. Johnson is preparing to lead the House on Wednesday in passing legislation to fund the government and ensure there’s no federal shutdown. But he is abandoning the demands from his own hard-right Republicans and relying on Democratic votes for passage. While Johnson appears to face no imminent threat of being ousted, the way McCarthy lost his job, the new leader’s ability to hold on to the gavel for the long term is not at all certain.

