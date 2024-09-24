Heavy rains lash the Cayman Islands as southeast US prepares for a major hurricane

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Heavy rains are lashing the Cayman Islands as forecasters warn that a nearby cluster of thunderstorms could soon become a major hurricane en route to the southeast U.S. Hurricane watches were in effect for Florida’s Tampa Bay and from Englewood to Indian Pass, as well as for eastern Mexico from Cabo Catoche to Tulum and for Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province. Hurricane conditions could be possible in parts of Cuba and Mexico early Wednesday and in parts of Florida late Wednesday and early Thursday. The disturbance is expected to become a Category 3 before approaching the northeast Gulf Coast.

