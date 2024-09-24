Turkish prosecutors charge 13 over Istanbul nightclub fire that killed 29

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish state-run media says prosecutors have charged 13 public officials over a fire that killed 29 people at an Istanbul nightclub that was undergoing renovation. The defendants, who include current and former officials from the Besiktas municipality and fire service officers, face up to 17 years in prison for abuse of office and causing death through negligence, Anadolu news agency reported Tuesday. The blaze in April trapped workers and employees inside the Masquerade nightclub while it was closed for renovations. The indictment prepared by the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office identifies discrepancies in safety checks and operating licenses granted to the nightclub’s management since 2006.

