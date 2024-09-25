Alabama to carry out the 2nd nitrogen gas execution in the US

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is preparing to carry out the nation’s second nitrogen gas execution. Alan Eugene Miller is scheduled to be executed Thursday with nitrogen gas at a south Alabama prison. The state carried out the first nitrogen gas execution in January. Miller was convicted of killing three men in back-to-back workplace shootings in 1999. Alabama officials have called the new execution method reliable and humane. Death penalty opponents and advocates for other inmates argue it is unconstitutional. The first person executed by nitrogen gas, Kenneth Smith, shook in seizure-like movements for several minutes.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.