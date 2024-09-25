As an era ends, the city that was home to the Oakland A’s comes to grips with their departure

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics already have carved out Jekyll-and-Hyde legacy as one of Major League Baseball’s most successful and sad-sack franchises with nine World Series titles and 19 seasons of futility punctuated by 100 or more losses. Now, legions of A’s fans view the team as the sport’s most treacherous under the ownership of billionaire John Fisher, an heir of the family that founded The Gap in 1969 — one year after the A’s moved to Oakland, California, from Kansas City, Missouri. As the A’s close out 57 seasons in Oakland before moving to Sacramento and then Las Vegas, it’s heralding the end of an era that’s crushing a community’s soul.

