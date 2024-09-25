Democrats try to censure Rep. Clay Higgins for slandering Haitians in social media post

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican congressman who slandered Haitian immigrants in a social media post is facing a censure push from Democrats. Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana described Haitians in racist terms Wednesday afternoon, calling them “wild” and “slapstick gangsters.” in a post on X. Higgins deleted the post after Democrats confronted him on the House floor. Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford tried to censure Higgins, saying his words were “inciting hate.” But Republicans blocked the censure push. The Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio and beyond has faced an onslaught of racist abuse after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump falsely claimed that Haitians were eating pets.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.