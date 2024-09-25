UK political magazine The Spectator’s new editor is Michael Gove

LONDON (AP) — Michael Gove has been appointed as the editor of The Spectator which is one of the world’s oldest political magazines. Gove was a longtime U.K. Cabinet minister under successive Conservative Party governments. Wednesday’s announcement came little more than two weeks after billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Marshall bought the magazine via his company Old Queen Street Ventures. The Spectator has a long-standing reputation of supporting the Conservative Party and providing intellectual ballast to its discussions both in and out of power. Marshall is already the co-owner of U.K. channel GB News which launched three years ago. The channel is a right-leaning and Fox News-style alternative to mainstream news channels.

