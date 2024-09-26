Ex-Chili Peppers guitarist denies a manslaughter charge in the death of a pedestrian

Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has pleaded not guilty through his attorney to a misdemeanor manslaughter charge in the death of a pedestrian. Klinghoffer is a former Red Hot Chili Peppers member who has also played with Pearl Jam. Authorities say the 44-year-old was driving an SUV in Alhambra, California, in March when he hit 47-year-old Israel Sanchez while he was walking in a crosswalk. Sanchez was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Klinghoffer was charged last month with vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence. His lawyer entered the plea for him Thursday in a California courtroom.

