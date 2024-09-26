Diners are skipping restaurants and making more meals at home as inflation trend inverts

NEW YORK (AP) — Eating in is in and eating out is out. That’s the message that inflation-squeezed consumers have been sending to fast-food companies and other restaurants. Meanwhile food producers are benefitting from more palatable prices in grocery store aisles. Inflation has been easing broadly for more than a year, and it’s been cooling faster for grocery items since the middle of the year. The current trend marks a reversal from previous years when grocery inflation outpaced restaurants as food producers raised prices, often while fattening their profit margins.

