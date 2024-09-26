Pomegranate seeds add flair and tradition to a Rosh Hashanah salad

There are many foods associated with the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah. One of the most beautiful, mythical and symbolic is the pomegranate. It’s often part of the holiday meal as a symbol of abundance, knowledge and righteousness. To give a salad some holiday flair and color, food writer Katie Workman adds pomegranate seeds. The toughest part of cooking with pomegranates is getting their abundant seeds out of their leathery skin and clingy white internal membranes. You need to do a little work cutting through the thick exterior and extracting the seeds without letting the juice stain your clothes and countertop. Choose pomegranates that are firm and bright in color. Firm and heavy indicates that the seeds are filled with lots of juice.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.