Texas Longhorns rolling into long-awaited SEC debut against Mississippi State.

Mississippi State (1-3, 0-1 SEC) at No. 1 Texas (4-0, 0-0), Saturday, 4:15 pm ET (SEC Network)

Series record: 2-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Texas makes its long-awaited SEC debut against a Bulldogs team that is beaten up and struggling under first-year coach Jeff Lebby. The Longhorns will be looking to make a statement worthy of No. 1 in its first SEC game. Coach Steve Sarkisian must decide if injured quarterback Quinn Ewers is healthy enough to play or start Arch Manning for a second consecutive game.

KEY MATCHUP

Mississippi State’s defensive line vs Texas running back Jaydon Blue. The Bulldogs surrendered a whopping 262 yards rushing to Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo, and 226 yards last week against Florida. Blue had a career game for Texas against Louisiana-Monroe last week with 124 yards rushing four total touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mississippi State: Freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren will start in front of a road crowd of more than 100,000 against a Texas defense that has given up just two touchdowns and 22 total points this season. Van Buren is 7-of-13 passing for 100 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in two appearances. Regular starter Blake Shapen was lost for the season with a shoulder injury.

Texas: Linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Liona Lefau have become the Longhorns’ all-around playmakers on defense Hill is Texas’ leading tackler and has two sacks and an interception. Lefau also has two sacks and recorded a safety last week. Look for Texas to unleash both as blitz pass rushers on Van Buren.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas ranks No. 1 nationally in scoring defense and No. 5 in overall defense … The Longhorns have seven interceptions this season, best in the SEC … Mississippi State has scored in 48 consecutive games dating to Oct. 21, 2020.

