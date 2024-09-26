Woman accused of running a high-end brothel network to plead guilty

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman accused of operating a high-end brothel network with wealthy and prominent clients is planning to change her plea to guilty in federal court Friday. Han Lee had initially entered a not guilty plea. She has remained in custody. Authorities say the commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and northern Virginia catered to politicians, company executives, military officers, lawyers, professors and other well-connected clients. Prosecutors have not publicly named any of the buyers and they have not been charged. Some buyers have appealed to the highest court in Massachusetts in a bid to have their names remain private.

