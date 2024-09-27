One person dead, dozens rescued by Greek coast guard in 2 migrant boat incidents

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say one person has died and 15 others were rescued after their dinghy overturned in rough weather off the eastern island of Kos, while dozens of other migrants were rescued in another incident in southern Greece. The coast guard said Friday the dinghy had been carrying 16 people when it capsized southeast of Kos near the Turkish coast. A coast guard vessel rescued 15 people, while an unresponsive woman was pulled from the water. Two of the survivors were treated at a hospital. Separately, another coastguard vessel rescued 78 people from a wooden boat in distress south of the far-southern Greek island of Gavdos.

