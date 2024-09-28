3rd Annual Golf Classic takes place Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A nonprofit organization that helps vets with their pets hosted a fundraising golf tournament Saturday.

Project "Always Beside You" offers help with medical expenses, food, training and dog placement for active military, veterans and law enforcement K-9 teams.

It was started by the family of Staff Sgt. Christopher Diaz, a marine K-9 handler who was killed in action in Afghanistan on Sept. 28, 2011.

The founders told ABC-7 they try to help both the handlers and the K-9s who retire and come back with symptoms of PTSD or have a difficult time adjusting after deployment.

The event was held at Butterfield Trail Golf Club where a dog exhibition also took place with the help of El Paso Police Dept. K9 Unit and CBP K9 Units.