Flooding in Nepal’s capital kills at least 32 people

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Flooding caused by continuous rainfall has killed at least 32 people in Nepal’s capital and another 12 are missing. Rains have been pounding since Friday night and are expected to continue over the weekend. Police say 17 people were also injured while 1,053 were rescued across Kathmandu. The government had issued flood warnings across the Himalayan nation warning of a massive rainfall. Buses were banned from travelling at night on highways and cars were discouraged from the roads. Security forces were ordered on high alert. There were reports of landslides and flooding in other parts of the country.

