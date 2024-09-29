AP images offer a close-up look at the smoldering site of Nasrallah’s assassination

BEIRUT (AP) — Smoke is still rising from the smoldering wreckage where an Israeli airstrike killed the leader of Hezbollah more than two days ago. Israel said the Friday night strike targeted a meeting at an underground Hezbollah compound. The blasts leveled multiple high-rise apartment towers in the densely populated predominantly Shiite southern suburb known as Dahiyeh. Hezbollah confirmed in a statement Saturday that its longtime leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in the strike. On Sunday, Associated Press journalists saw smoke over the rubble as people flocked to the site, some to check on what’s left of their homes, others to pay respects and pray, and others simply to see the destruction.

