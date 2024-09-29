El Paso International Airport to start Terminal Drive Repaving Project

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Beginning Monday, September 30, the El Paso International Airport will start repaving Terminal Drive.

The project will begin in the evening and is expected to last approximately six weeks, barring any unexpected events.

Crews will work both day and night to complete the repaving.

While roads and access to the airport will remain open, traffic will be limited to one lane during the work period.

Officials say road signs will be in place to assist drivers.

Motorists are asked to follow detour signage and exercise caution around workers and travelers.

Airport officials suggest travelers plan ahead and arrive early at the airport to avoid potential delays.