Skip to Content
News

El Paso International Airport to start Terminal Drive Repaving Project

By
Updated
today at 7:47 AM
Published 7:38 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Beginning Monday, September 30, the El Paso International Airport will start repaving Terminal Drive.

The project will begin in the evening and is expected to last approximately six weeks, barring any unexpected events.

Crews will work both day and night to complete the repaving.

While roads and access to the airport will remain open, traffic will be limited to one lane during the work period.

Officials say road signs will be in place to assist drivers.

Motorists are asked to follow detour signage and exercise caution around workers and travelers.

Airport officials suggest travelers plan ahead and arrive early at the airport to avoid potential delays.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content