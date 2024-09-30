A dockworkers strike could shut down East and Gulf ports. Will it affect holiday shopping?

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. ports from Maine to Texas could shut down if a union representing 45,000 dockworkers carries through with a threatened strike early Tuesday. The International Longshoremen’s Association is demanding higher wages and a total ban on the automation of cranes, gates and trucks that are used in the loading or unloading of freight at 36 U.S. ports. Those ports handle roughly half of the nations’ cargo from ships. A lengthy shutdown could raise prices on goods around the country and potentially cause shortages and price increases at retailers as the holiday shopping season — along with a tight presidential election — approach.

