UN extends Kenya-led force to tackle gangs in Haiti, but sidelines call for UN peacekeepers

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to extend the mandate of the Kenya-led multinational force trying to tackle gang violence in Haiti, after brushing off a call from Haiti’s government to start talks on transforming it into a U.N. peacekeeping mission. According to the final draft obtained by AP, China and Russia succeeded in eliminating the paragraph in the resolution that acknowledged the call by the president of Haiti’s transitional presidential council at the U.N. General Assembly “to start a discussion” on moving to a U.N. peacekeeping mission. Nearly 400 Kenyan officers are now in Haiti, joined by nearly two dozen police officers and soldiers from Jamaica. The officers fall significantly short of the 2,500 pledged by various countries.

