Man charged in California courthouse explosion also accused of 3 arson fires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — County prosecutors have charged a California man with additional counts in a courthouse bomb attack that injured five people. Nathaniel McGuire has been charged with attempted murder and use of an explosive device with the intent to murder. It was not immediately known whether McGuire had an attorney for his local charges. The charges come a week after McGuire was arrested at a courthouse in the city of Santa Maria. He was about to be arraigned on a gun charge when an explosion damaged the building and injured five people. Authorities found additional explosives and loaded firearms in his car.

