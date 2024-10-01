Sex workers are hit hard by Congo’s mpox outbreak but say their only option is to keep working

KAMITUGA, Congo (AP) — Sex workers are among those hardest-hit by the mpox outbreak in eastern Congo’s Kamituga town. An estimated 40,000 sex workers reside there. Many of them are single mothers driven by poverty to this mineral-rich commercial hub where gold miners comprise the majority of the clientele. Despite risks of reinfection or spreading the virus, sex workers say they have no choice but to keep working. The virus spreads through skin-to-skin contact. Doctors estimate 80% of cases here have been contracted sexually. Sex work isn’t criminalized in Congo, though related activities such as solicitation are. Rights groups say possible legal consequences and fear of retribution prevent sex workers from seeking medical care. That can be especially detrimental during a public health emergency.

