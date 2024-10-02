Georgia attorney general appeals a judge’s rollback of abortion ban

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican attorney general is appealing a judge’s ruling that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional. Attorney General Chris Carr’s office is asking the Georgia Supreme Court to reinstate the law that outlaws most abortions after the first six weeks or so of pregnancy while the court considers the state’s appeal. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled Monday that the ban in place since 2022 violates women’s rights to liberty and privacy under Georgia’s state constitution. For now, that decision has restored a prior law allowing abortions up to the point of viability, which is roughly 22 to 24 weeks into pregnancy.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.