The fate of Nibi the beaver lands in court as rescuers try to stop her release into the wild

Whether a 2-year-old beaver named Nibi gets to stay with the rescuers she has known since she was a baby or must be released into the wild as winter approaches in Massachusetts has ended up in court — and caused such an uproar that even the governor has weighed in. A judge on Tuesday said that for now, Nibi will allowed to stay in her home at Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford, located northwest of Boston. A hearing has been set for Friday in the case the rescuers filed against MassWildlife, the state’s division of fisheries and wildlife, to stop the release.

