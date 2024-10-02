The flood of ghost guns is slowing after regulation. It’s also being challenged in the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case over a federal regulation aimed at reducing weapons often referred to as ghost guns. The Biden administration finalized the rule in 2022 as the number of privately made firearms found at crime scenes around the country was skyrocketing. It was largely aimed at kits that could be bought online without background checks or age verification and assembled into a functional firearm. Since the rule went into effect, the number of ghost guns recovered at crime scenes has dropped in several cities. It’s being challenged Tuesday, though, because industry and gun-rights groups say that the administration overstepped its authority by targeting a product that had long been legal.

