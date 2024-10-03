Boat capsizes on a lake in eastern Congo, killing at least 50 people, witnesses say

GOMA, Congo (AP) — A boat has capsized on Lake Kivu in eastern Congo, killing at least 50 people. That’s according to witnesses who spoke to The Associated Press. It was not immediately clear exactly how many people were on board or how many perished but witnesses said they saw rescue services recover at least 50 bodies from the water. They said 10 people survived and were taken to the local hospital. Local authorities said the rescue efforts were continuing and tat the death toll remained unknown for the moment. It was the latest deadly boat accident in the central African country, where overcrowding on vessels is often to blame.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.