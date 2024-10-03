Dutch government blames a ‘state actor’ for hacking a police network

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government believes that a cyberattack that accessed work-related contact details of all Dutch police officers was almost certainly carried out by hackers working for a foreign government. Justice and Security Minister David van Weel says in a letter to lawmakers published Wednesday night that Dutch intelligence agencies “consider it highly likely that a state actor is responsible.” The breach was first revealed last Friday. Van Weel says that police and national security officials are “doing everything they can to protect police employees and prevent further damage.” Van Weel has not given more details of the hack, citing an ongoing investigation.

