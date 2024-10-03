Harris and Trump battle for labor support as dockworkers suspend strike
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are trying to get the upper hand with working-class voters in the closing weeks of the presidential campaign. Harris is visiting the union stronghold of Flint, Michigan, on Friday. Organized labor has been a bedrock of Democratic support, but Harris has been unable to secure endorsements from some unions that backed Joe Biden four years ago. Trump is eager to make inroads with unions in the election. He’s heading to Georgia, where he’ll appear with Gov. Brian Kemp, and North Carolina on Friday.