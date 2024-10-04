Advocates urge Ohio to restore voter registrations removed in apparent violation of federal law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two voter advocacy organizations have put Ohio’s Republican elections chief on notice that voters are being removed from the rolls in apparent violation of federal law. Common Cause and the League of Women Voters threatened Thursday to sue if Secretary of State Frank LaRose doesn’t correct the violations. His office is reviewing the request. Ohio’s registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 7, with early voting starting Tuesday. The advocates say it’s illegal to remove batches of voters without following the federal process. The groups cite cases in Delaware, Muskingum, probably Logan and possibly Cuyahoga counties.

