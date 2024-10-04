Man charged with helping Idaho inmate escape during a hospital ambush sentenced to life in prison

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who prosecutors said ambushed and shot correctional officers at a Boise hospital in a plot to help a fellow white supremacist gang member escape from prison was sentenced to life behind bars. Twenty-nine-year-old Nicholas Umphenour pleaded guilty earlier this year to several felonies in connection with the March 20 attack at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. The judge said Friday that Umphenour was a career criminal who did not show remorse, and said he will not be eligible for parole for 40 years. Codefendant Skylar Meade was also sentenced to life in prison in a separate proceeding earlier this year.

